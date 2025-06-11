KOTA KINABALU, June 11 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Sabah) seized RM16.6 million worth of smuggled goods in a series of raids at Sepanggar Port here last month.

Sabah Customs Department Assistant Director General Siti Mang yesterday said the items seized between May 14 and 29 included liquor, frozen chicken and rice.

In the first case, Customs officers inspected 33 containers and discovered 659,856 litres of various types of liquor worth RM3.97 million. The estimated duties and taxes amounted to RM11.86 million.

In a second raid on May 16, officers inspected a container carrying 28 tonnes of frozen chicken valued at RM233,400. The duties and taxes were estimated at RM93,360. None of the frozen chicken products had a valid import permit.

On May 29, officers uncovered 150 tonnes of fragrant and glutinous rice worth RM356,250, with duties and taxes totaling RM142,500.

All cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.

Siti said smuggling activities not only cause significant revenue loss but also pose risks to national security and public well-being.

She urged the public to cooperate with the Customs Department by reporting any smuggling activities via the Customs Toll-Free line at 1-800-88-8855. — The Borneo Post