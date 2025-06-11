GEORGE TOWN, June 11 — The Pengkalan Raja Tun Uda (PRTU) ferry terminal on Penang island will undergo an upgrade to include a seaview observatory deck, commercial spaces, and open car parks, the Penang Port Commission (PPC) announced today.

PPC chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the revitalisation aims to modernise the terminal with an attractive design to improve visitor comfort and satisfaction.

“This will boost operational productivity,” Yeoh said in a statement.

He added that the commercial spaces will feature a food and beverage hub and a garden bridge, alongside other attractions to draw more tourists.

The PRTU upgrade is part of broader efforts to improve ferry operations, Yeoh noted.

In addition, he said the extension of the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) now enables Oasis-class cruise ships to dock simultaneously, accommodating up to 12,000 passengers at a time.

“SPCT has been developed as a regional cruise ship hub, and projects around the terminal are being prioritised to complement these upgrades and attract more cruise ships to Penang,” he said.

Yeoh also announced plans to collaborate with Printhero to establish a ferry museum showcasing Penang’s iconic ferries, which once served as a crucial transportation link between Seberang Perai and the island.

“The conservation project aims to preserve the state’s maritime heritage while offering visitors a chance to explore the history of water transportation in Malaysia. The old ferry, which carries countless memories, will be revived as a historical tourism attraction,” he said.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook visited the PPC and reviewed key projects, including the North Butterworth Container Terminal Expansion Master Plan.

According to Yeoh, the expansion involves reclamation work over 322.83 hectares and includes plans for a major petroleum hub in the northern region called the Northern Petroleum Terminal (NPT).

“The NPT will be a bulk petroleum storage facility designed to accommodate Medium Range (MR) class tankers,” he said.