KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today took a statement from an individual with the title Tan Sri in connection with the embezzlement of sukuk funds for the construction of a highway in the Klang Valley.

According to sources, two investigating officers from MACC conducted the interview at the Tan Sri’s residence in the capital.

In addition, sources said that MACC also carried out a raid at the Tan Sri’s residence in Melaka, but no seizures or confiscations were made.

Yesterday, the media reported that the MACC would take a statement from the Tan Sri involved after he was discharged from the hospital.

Previously, the media reported that MACC seized various assets, including handbags, jewellery, luxury vehicles, watches, cash, and a luxury residence, estimated at RM32 million, believed to belong to a highway concessionaire with the title Tan Sri. — Bernama