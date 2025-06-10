PUTRAJAYA, June 10 — Malaysia is deeply concerned over the detention of individuals aboard the Madleen flotilla bound for Gaza.

In a statement on Monday, the Foreign Ministry, Wisma Putra, stated that the very purpose of this peaceful humanitarian mission was to pave the way for the delivery of critically-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, who continue to be subjected to mass starvation because of the inhumane blockade imposed by the Zionist Israeli regime.

“The interception and harassment of the flotilla’s crew exposed a deliberate and ruthless obstruction of humanitarian aid that could potentially bring some relief to the most vulnerable, including children, women, and the elderly.

“The blockade of Gaza is a brutal and barbaric act, and the international community should detest it for the sake of compassion and human dignity,” the statement stated.

Malaysia once again calls on the international community to demand the Zionist Israeli regime to cease the blockade and to allow an unimpeded delivery and access of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, the statement added.

Anadolu Ajansi reported that the 18-metre sailing boat Madleen set sail for Gaza on June 1 from the Port of San Giovanni Li Cuti in Catania, Sicily, Italy, as part of the latest mission organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver aid to the region.

A total of 12 people are on board the Madleen, including 11 activists and one journalist.

The ship is carrying urgently-needed supplies for the people of Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, diapers, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches and children’s prosthetics, according to its organisers. — Bernama