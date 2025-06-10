SUNGAI PETANI, June 10 — A lorry driver and a Myanmar worker were injured in an accident involving a trailer and a seven-tonne lorry at Kilometre 106.8 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near the Sungai Petani Utara exit near here, last night.

Guar Chempedak Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Happyzam Abd Rasid, said the incident involved five victims, three of whom were uninjured.

“The fire brigade received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.51 pm and rushed to the scene.

“The lorry driver and the Myanmar national, both in their 30s, suffered minor injuries while the 49-year-old trailer driver and two Myanmar nationals, both in their 30s, were reported to be safe,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, all five victims were conscious after the accident and got out of their respective vehicles before the rescue team arrived.

“The injured victims were then taken to hospital using an EMRS vehicle for treatment...the operation ended at 10.11pm last night,” he said. — Bernama





