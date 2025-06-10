GEORGE TOWN, June 10 — Malaysia can become a premier cruise tourism destination in South-east Asia as the country looks into transforming the sector into a key driver of national economic growth and local community development.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the cruise industry has the potential to do more than just bring in foreign visitors. It can create thousands of jobs, elevate local heritage and culture, and promote Malaysia to the world.

“We want cruise tourism to directly benefit local communities, whether through cultural tours, port services, local food, handicrafts, or heritage experiences,” he said after officiating CruiseWorld Malaysia 2025 here today.

He stated that it is not only about attracting tourists to the country but also giving visitors a chance to experience Malaysia.

Loke said every cruise ship that docks in Malaysia generates significant economic activities, not only for the tourism escorts, but also for surrounding communities and small businesses.

“Each cruise ship arrival contributes to tourism revenue and also provides opportunities for cultural exchange and economic activities on the ground,” he said.

He called on cruise operators and industry players to view Malaysia as a strategic home port for long-term operations instead of viewing it as a transit destination.

“Malaysia should be seen as a place to begin and end voyages, provide logistical support, and foster long-term cooperation,” he said.

He also noted that making Malaysia as the home port will bring in benefits such as tourist arrivals, higher tourism revenue and stronger contribution to the Gross Domestic Product and growth in local economies.

“Penang can play a role in becoming a home port too,“ he said, adding that the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal currently accommodates up to two large ships at once and plans are underway to expand it and position it as a regional cruise hub.

“Penang receives between 100 and 200 cruise ships annually, sometimes two or three in a single day.

“We want Penang Port to enhance its terminal capacity and become a key home port in the region,” he added.

He noted that there needs to be close collaboration with airlines if Penang is to become a home port, as connectivity for international tourists is essential.

“Strategic collaboration between airports and ports is crucial so tourists can fly straight to Penang, embark on a cruise, and make Malaysia their destination of choice,” he said.

Loke also emphasised the importance of continuing to upgrade existing port infrastructure in order to remain competitive in the region and attract high-quality foreign investment.

He pointed out that next year is Visit Malaysia Year, presenting an opportunity to boost cruise tourism as a crucial component of Malaysia’s transportation, tourism, and trade strategies.

“Malaysia has long been an attractive destination, but we don’t just want to be a good destination, we want to become a world-class one,” he said.

He said stakeholders will need to work together to ensure the success of Visit Malaysia 2026 while positioning the country as a leading cruise tourism destination in the region.

When asked about regional collaboration, Loke also expressed support for Thailand’s proposal to develop Asean as a single tourism market, including the introduction of a common visa that would allow seamless travel across member countries.

“We shouldn’t compete against each other within Asean. Instead, we should collaborate to promote the region as one of the world’s top tourism destinations,” he said.