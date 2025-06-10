KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — Following the tragic accident involving an express bus in Gerik, Perak, which claimed 15 students’ lives, Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin has issued a stern reminder to express bus drivers in Sabah to adhere strictly to speed limits and prioritize passenger safety at all times.

Expressing his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, Bung Moktar said the incident should serve as a sobering reminder to all express bus operators and drivers across the country.

“I would like to express my sorrow and condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This heartbreaking incident not only took the lives of young students still in pursuit of education but should also be a wake-up call to all express bus operators, especially in Sabah,” he stressed.

Bung Moktar urged drivers to take their responsibility seriously and to resist the temptation to speed in order to meet tight schedules.

“Do not use time constraints as an excuse to drive recklessly or exceed speed limits. Every life on that bus is a trust, from parents, children, workers and students who simply want to reach their destinations safely,” he said.

“A single moment of carelessness can lead to irreversible tragedy that no amount of money or regret can undo,” he pointed out.

He also called on express bus companies in Sabah to better regulate their drivers’ work schedules to avoid fatigue-related accidents.

“Bus companies must ensure drivers are not overburdened with long hours that can affect their focus and safety on the road. Risk management must be the priority, not just profit,” he emphasized.

In addition, Bung Moktar urged government agencies, particularly the Road Transport Department (JPJ), to step up enforcement and conduct regular inspections of express buses and their drivers’ records.

“I hope the JPJ will conduct stricter and more frequent monitoring and thorough inspections. Let’s not wait for such tragedies to happen in Sabah before we open our eyes,” he said.

He concluded by stressing that passenger safety is a non-negotiable duty: “Safety is not optional, it is an absolute obligation.”

The tragic accident in Gerik remains under investigation as authorities work to determine its cause. — The Borneo Post





