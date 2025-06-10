PUTRAJAYA, June 10 — Malaysia has conveyed its sincere appreciation to Poland for extending humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, particularly through its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the provision of emergency relief.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Poland’s commitment to humanitarian efforts, including airdrops of essential supplies, reflected its principled stance on the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

“I, on behalf of Malaysia, express my appreciation and thanks for the support for UNRWA and your stance on the two-state solution,” Anwar said at a joint press conference with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda here today.

The Prime Minister also stressed the urgent need for sustained humanitarian access and a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict, describing the situation in Gaza as a matter of global moral responsibility.

“There is a pressing need to secure peace and ensure humanitarian assistance continues to reach Gaza and the occupied territories,” Anwar said.

Recently, international media reported that the Polish Embassy in Amman coordinated the delivery of humanitarian aid from Poland to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip which included over six tonnes of medicines, powdered milk, essential items for children, hygiene supplies and blankets that arrived in Jordan on April 23 aboard a Polish Armed Forces aircraft.

In addition to the Gaza issue, the two leaders also discussed broader global and regional developments, including Malaysia’s experience within Asean, ties with China and the country’s engagement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth term as Asean Chairman, having previously held the chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

On Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated Malaysia’s strong advocacy for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict, noting its far-reaching consequences.

“This ongoing conflict is not only a threat to Europe but also to the international community and our economic interests,” he said.

Duda is on his first official visit to Malaysia, which comes at a significant moment – coinciding with Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship and Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2025.

Earlier today, Duda was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex, followed by a bilateral meeting with Anwar and an official luncheon hosted by Anwar at the Seri Perdana Complex.

According to Wisma Putra, Duda is also scheduled to visit the Second Regiment of the Royal Armoured Corps at the Sunggala Camp in Port Dickson and deliver a public lecture at the Asia-Europe Institute, Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur.

Duda’s visit underscores the robust and friendly relations between Malaysia and Poland, which are founded on mutual respect and close cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971.

In 2024, Poland ranked as Malaysia’s 8th largest trading partner among European Union member states, with total bilateral trade rising by 19.5 per cent to RM5.66 billion compared to 2023.

Malaysia’s primary exports to Poland include electrical and electronic products, rubber products and machinery, while key imports from Poland consist of machinery, equipment and parts, electrical and electronic products and transport equipment. — Bernama