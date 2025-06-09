KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Bandar Utama assemblyman Jamaliah Jamaluddin today announced that she has tied the knot.

The Selangor executive councillor for public health and environment said she had married her partner whose name she gave only as “Joshua” in a private ceremony.

“With great gratitude to Allah SWT, I would like to share one happy news that is very personal to me — Alhamdulillah with His permission, my spouse and I have safely married yesterday,” the DAP state lawmaker wrote in a Facebook post this morning.

Jamaliah said the wedding was held in a “small and intimate setting” attended by immediate family members and close friends who had known the couple since their secondary school days.

“The decision was made based on discussions with family, and in respect of the family’s request to focus on the wisdom of the marriage bond itself.”

She added that Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari – her former “boss” who had also “once mentored my husband while undergoing industry training” – and Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin were among those present for the marriage ceremony.

Jamaliah also apologised to those who might feel left out of the quiet ceremony.

“Humbly, I apologise if this decision creates a feeling of disregard or displeasure to any party.

“It was not an easy decision, apart from friends and family members, I know many of the members and party leaders also always pray and expect the best for me,” she posted.

She said the ceremony was made with “great care” and guided by the agreement of both families.

“InshaAllah, my partner and I hope there will be another space and time to celebrate this happiness together with friends and acquaintances in a more open and lively atmosphere.”



