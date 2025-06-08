KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay to review the travel restriction imposed on activist and graphic artist Fahmi Reza.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Office said the Madani government upholds individual freedoms as long as they do not threaten national security or breach existing laws, according to Bernama.

“Therefore, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) must provide further clarification on this matter,” the statement said.

“The Prime Minister’s Office will continue to monitor developments accordingly,” it added.

Yesterday, Fahmi said he was prevented from boarding a flight to Singapore at KLIA2 after Immigration officers informed him that Bukit Aman had not given clearance for him to leave the country.

He was previously barred from entering Sabah on May 29 and believes both incidents are linked to his satirical artwork criticising political figures, including former Sabah chief minister Tun Musa Aman.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today clarified that there was no official travel ban against Fahmi and that his name had only been placed on a movement monitoring list.

“There was confusion during an immigration check at an exit point on June 7, 2025, which resulted in an incorrect instruction being issued,” he said in a statement.