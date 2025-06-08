SHAH ALAM, June 8 — The mother of a victim was overwhelmed and wept when she saw at her dead son’s face during the identification process at the Forensic Unit, Shah Alam Hospital, here following the discovery of the bodies of her son and his wife who were involved in a boat capsize in the waters of Tanjung Harapan, Port Klang, near here, last Friday.

The bodies of Gan Hon Tat, 32, and Careen Man, 29, were found floating at 7.45 am this morning, about 0.1 nautical mile from the National Hydrographic Centre, North Port, Port Klang.

A Bernama observation found that Chan Pei Pei, 60, wailed in grief as she was escorted out of the autopsy room by her husband before being calmed down by family members in the lobby of the Forensic Unit.

However, the victim’s family members refused to be interviewed and only said that they expected the autopsy process to be completed by 4 pm this afternoon.

Earlier, Gan’s mother and father and a man believed to be Careen’s brother, appeared calm before being allowed in for the body identification process around noon.

The couple from Klang Utama was among six individuals involved in the boat capsizing incident at about 5 pm on Friday.

The incident left five people, including a child, dead, while a teenage boy survived. — Bernama