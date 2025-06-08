BOTA, June 8 — The remains of five victims who perished in a two-vehicle crash at Kilometre 7, Jalan Jerantut-Maran, Pahang, yesterday were laid to rest in a single grave at the Kampung Selat Muslim Cemetery in Bota Kanan here early today.

The bodies of Mohamad Ikmal Ishak, 26, and his wife Nur Arfiqah Aziz Jaafar, 23, along with Nur Arfiqah’s younger siblings — Mohammad Zulkifli, 21, Mohamad Azizul Hakimi, 19, and Nurul Hazwani, 17 — were transported from Jerantut, Pahang, and arrived at the Bota Kanan Jamek Mosque for funeral prayers at about 12.30 am.

Perak State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah was also present at the mosque.

A somber atmosphere enveloped the cemetery during the burial, which was attended by family members, relatives, and friends.

All five victims were laid to rest at about 1.45 am.

Earlier, Jerantut District Police chief Supt Zukri Muhammad confirmed the incident involved a Perodua Bezza and a Toyota Alphard at around midnight yesterday. — Bernama