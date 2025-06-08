KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has alerted the public to a fake video circulating online that uses artificial intelligence to mimic his voice and image in what appears to be an investment scam.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Lim said the manipulated video falsely shows him endorsing an investment scheme and appears to be based on an old interview recorded in English more than a decade ago.

“I want to be absolutely clear, I have never asked anyone to invest in anything. I’m not in business; I’m in politics,” he said during an event in Air Putih, Penang today.

“They took an old clip, altered it to look new, and changed the language.”

Lim pointed out that the fake version is in Mandarin, while the original was in English, and highlighted that the other speaker, Penang Institute executive director Ooi Kee Beng, does not speak Mandarin.

“That alone is a red flag,” he said.

He said the video was created using AI and reported the matter to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

He urged the public to be cautious about unsolicited investment videos and messages circulating on platforms such as WhatsApp.

“The early attempts were clearly fake, but this one is more convincing. It’s dangerous, especially for the elderly or those who trust me as a public figure,” he said.

Lim added that scammers have used his likeness in at least five digitally altered videos so far.

“They exploit public trust. That’s why I need to speak up, to stop people from falling for these scams,” he said.

“Always verify with official sources. Refer to my verified statements. I will never ask anyone to invest in anything.”