JELI, June 8 — The Defence Ministry (Mindef) has identified factors such as health issues and job commitments as the reasons behind the absence of 206 participants from the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 in May.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said Mindef will conduct a comprehensive assessment and investigate to resolve the issues, particularly those related to health and the trainees’ work commitments.

“We want to understand the reasons behind their failure to register because, based on the approach we use, we not only inform them but also maintain direct communication with the individuals involved,” he told reporters today after the Jeli district Madani Village Veterans programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Rual.

Adly said the ministry is currently obtaining reports from the PLKN committee, including reviewing presentations by the National Service Training Department and examining the reasons for the participants’ absences that have been submitted.

He stated that participants are bound by the National Service Training Act 2003, adding that the ministry would conduct a thorough review of the justifications for their failure to register before any enforcement of the act is considered.

“If there is no other option, only then will we invoke the act to enforce disciplinary measures,” he said, adding that under the act, trainees who fail to register within the stipulated period may be referred to the Legal Division under Section 18(1) of the National Service Training Act 2003 (Act 628).

In a separate development, he stated that due to the low participation of Orang Asli in the Malaysian Armed Forces, the ministry will intensify awareness programmes in Orang Asli villages, particularly in Gua Musang and Jeli, Kelantan.

“Although there is no target figure, we are confident that the number will increase by the end of this year if such programmes are carried out consistently,” he added. — Bernama