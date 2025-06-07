KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will carry out a trial partial closure of Jalan Raja from June 9 to 15 to improve public space in the city centre.

In a statement, DBKL said the affected stretch is in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, starting from the Jalan Tun Perak junction to the Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman intersection.

According to the New Straits Times, the initiative aims to make Kuala Lumpur more liveable, organised and pedestrian-friendly.

“The partial closure of Jalan Raja will provide wider and safer spaces for pedestrians, especially families, children, the elderly and persons with disabilities,” DBKL said.

Light vehicles from Jalan Raja (inbound) will still be allowed to turn right into Jalan Tun Perak.

However, vehicles from Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Tun Perak will not be allowed to enter Jalan Raja.

DBKL said directional signboards and enforcement personnel will be on-site to assist road users in adapting to the changes.

Go-KL and RapidKL Hop On Hop Off bus routes will also undergo temporary changes during this period.

“Passengers are advised to check with their respective service operators for updated route and stop information,” the statement said.

DBKL said the plan aims to improve comfort for public space users and help revitalise the Dataran Merdeka area as a hub for arts, culture and social activities.

“At the same time, the improved environment is expected to boost the local economy by offering opportunities for small vendors, creative entrepreneurs, and the urban tourism industry to thrive.”

“By making the city centre less congested and more focused on human interaction, Kuala Lumpur can progress toward becoming a more balanced, inclusive, and identity-rich metropolitan city.”

DBKL is conducting a public survey to gather feedback from residents about the trial closure.

The survey is available here.

“All feedback received will be reviewed and used as the basis for assessing the effectiveness of this trial and for making decisions on long-term implementation in the future.”