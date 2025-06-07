KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Muslims nationwide today celebrated the Hari Raya Aidiladha with grateful hearts as thousands of congregants, including leaders, filled mosques together to perform their Aidiladha prayers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, together with about 15,000 congregants performed the solat sunat Hari Raya Aidiladha at Masjid Putra, Putrajaya, with the mosque’s Grand Imam, Dr Muhamad Zakuwa Rodzali delivering the sermon titled “Korban dan Semangat Kebersamaan”.

In SELANGOR, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah performed the solat sunat Aidiladha with more than 10,000 congregants at Masjid Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, which was also attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (left) performs Aidiladha prayers with the congregation at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, Shah Alam June 7, 2025. — Bernama pic

Also in attendance was the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

In KEDAH, the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah performed the Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Albukhary in Alor Setar with about 2,000 other congregants, including Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and State Secretary Datuk Seri Norizan Khazali.

In PERLIS, the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail performed the solat sunat Aidiladha with about 1,000 congregants at Dataran Istiadat, Istana Arau in Arau.

Meanwhile, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli posted on Facebook that Aidiladha teaches the meaning of true sacrifice, sincerity and obedience to Allah SWT and also prayed that the spirit of sacrifice will continue to unite everyone with love, unity and piety.

More than 5,000 Muslims perform Aidiladha prayers at the State Mosque in George Town June 7, 2025. — Bernama pic

In PENANG, the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and his wife, Toh Puan Raja Noora Ashikin Raja Abdullah, also performed the solat sunat Aidiladha with over 5,000 congregants at the Penang State Mosque, with the prayers led by the mosque’s Grand Imam, Datuk Mohd Nordin Samah.

In KELANTAN, the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra, accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, performed the Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Muhammadi in Kota Bharu with about 2,000 congregants.

In TERENGGANU, the Yang Dipertuan Muda of Terengganu Tengku Muhammad Ismail Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and several other state leaders, performed the Aidiladha prayers with about 2,000 congregants at Masjid Al-Muktafi Billah Shah.

Kampung Kangkar Tebrau residents Siti Rohany Sharuddin (left), 43, and Zailiza Zainal (right), 37, together with their friends work together to carry out the task of weighing meat and trimming it in conjunction with the Sacrifice Worship Program at the Kampung Kangkar Tebrau Mosque in Johor Baru June 7, 2025. — Bernama pic

In JOHOR, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, accompanied by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani and state executive councillors, performed the solat sunat Aidiladha at Masjid Sultan Iskandar, Bandar Dato’ Onn with over 4,000 congregants.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud performed the Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Diraja Tuanku Munawir, Kuala Pilah with over 1,500 congregants.

In MELAKA, the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and his wife, Toh Puan Asmah Abd Rahman performed the Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Al-Azim, Bukit Palah with thousands of congregants, including Melaka Mufti Datuk Abdul Halim Tawil.

In SABAH, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor performed the solat sunat Aidiladha together with about 1,000 congregants at Masjid Haji Noor, Kampung Serusup, Tuaran, with the mosque’s Imam, Abdul Basit Salleh leading the prayers.

In SARAWAK, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, accompanied by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Open and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, performed the Aidiladha prayers with about 5,000 congregants at Masjid Jamek Negeri in Petra Jaya, Kuching. — Bernama