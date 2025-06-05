KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Besraya (M) Sdn Bhd is carrying out scheduled road maintenance works along the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya), starting from June 3 to November 30.

The highway concessionaire, in a statement, announced that lane closures will be carried out in stages in both directions of the highway, covering the stretches between KM0.1 to KM21.9; KMB0.0 to KMB0.8; KMS0.0 to KMS2.2; and KMP0.0 to KMP3.3.

The maintenance work, which includes road resurfacing and line marking, is being carried out nightly from 10pm to 6am throughout the maintenance period.

“We will also ensure that traffic updates and lane closure information at affected locations are continuously communicated to the public through electronic signboards along the highway.

“Highway users are advised to comply with all instructions displayed on the signs,” the company said.It also said that the maintenance work is being carried out with the support of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) as part of ongoing efforts to enhance user comfort and safety.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public,” it said.

For enquiries, motorists can contact the Besline hotline at 1-800-88-0999. — Bernama