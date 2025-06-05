PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — The Communications Ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will monitor online sales of vape and e-cigarette products following increased bans on vape use in several states and concerns over the presence of synthetic substances in these products.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the issue was raised during today’s Cabinet meeting and is being reviewed by the Health Ministry (MoH).

“At the same time, I will direct MCMC to examine the online sale of such products. We have found that these sales are largely conducted on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

“Any enforcement action will certainly involve the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN),” he told a weekly press conference here today.

Fahmi said while vape-related issues fall under the Health Ministry’s jurisdiction, the Communications Ministry will monitor the use of social media as a sales platform, particularly for e-cigarette products.

“Insya-Allah, MCMC will prepare a report on this matter, and the Communications Ministry will present it to the Cabinet for further discussion,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the Communications Ministry’s commitment to working closely with MoH and KPDN to ensure a safer internet environment, particularly for children and families, by addressing issues such as vape and e-cigarette advertisements. — Bernama