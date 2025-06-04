KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his warmest congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on his election as the President of South Korea.

He said that this marks a turning point for South Korea, a nation that has emerged from a period of intense contest and scrutiny with resilience and democratic resolve.

“The people have spoken for renewal of trust, of institutions, and of national purpose,” he said in a Facebook post today.

“I welcome the opportunity to work with President Lee to deepen the friendship between our nations: in trade and technology, in peace and security, and the enduring ties between our peoples.”

Malaysia-South Korea ties were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in November 2024, a milestone reflecting both nations’ shared ambitions.

Anwar said Malaysia, as Chair of Asean for 2025, hopes to see Asean play a more prominent role in South Korea’s regional outlook. South Korea currently chairs the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

“As Chairs of Asean and APEC in 2025, respectively, Malaysia and South Korea are well placed to lead impactful regional initiatives.

“In a time of global flux, a deeper partnership between Southeast Asia and South Korea will be indispensable to us all,” he said.

Anwar also wished Lee wisdom and success in the journey ahead and said he looks forward to meeting him in Kuala Lumpur this October for the Asean Summit, and again in Gyeongju, South Korea, for the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting later that month.

Lee formally began his five-year term today after the National Election Commission (NEC) confirmed his election victory during a plenary session.

The liberal Democratic Party (DP) candidate won the election with 49.42 per cent of the vote, defeating his rival Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party, who garnered 41.15 per cent. — Bernama