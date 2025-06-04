GEORGE TOWN, June 4 — A total of 76 poisoning cases linked to exposure to vapes suspected of containing prohibited substances were referred to the National Poison Centre (PRN) at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) through the Poison Information Service from 2020 to last year.

PRN Senior Pharmacist Officer Mohd Fadhli Razali said the statistics show a sharp increase, with a significant spike starting in 2022 when 65 per cent, or 17 cases, were recorded out of the total vape exposure cases referred that year.

“These cases have risen annually, with 79 per cent (27 cases) in 2023 and 68 per cent (26 cases) in 2024. The majority, 81 per cent, involved vapes claimed to be Magic Mushroom Vape.

“Most cases involved teenagers aged 15 to 19 years (41 per cent) and early adults aged 20 years (53 per cent), indicating a growing trend among the younger generation,” he said in a statement today.

He said these findings highlight the urgent need for the government to take immediate action to prevent more young people from falling victim to addiction, particularly to new types of drugs like synthetic cannabinoids (lab-made substances that are chemically similar to chemicals found in the cannabis plant) detected in vape liquids.

Mohd Fadhli said most affected individuals experience symptoms such as seizures, fainting, vomiting, and psychiatric issues like hallucinations, delusions and behavioural changes, including aggression.

More alarmingly, many cases show severe poisoning symptoms even after just one or two puffs, posing risks to themselves and those around them, he added.

He said PRN’s analysis of several vape liquid samples, claimed to contain Magic Mushroom, revealed they actually contained synthetic drugs capable of causing severe, potentially fatal poisoning.

“This shows how easily vapes can be manipulated. Without strict controls, it opens the door to the abuse of dangerous drugs in society. Teenagers are the primary targets for these products due to easy access through online platforms, which are difficult to regulate,” he said.

He stressed that the rising number of vape-related poisoning cases underscores the need for immediate enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) and support at the state level. — Bernama