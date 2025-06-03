PUTRAJAYA, June 3 — The Federal government is set to launch a major urban development in Putrajaya with the construction of Kota Madani, a high-density smart township aligned with the national CHASE City vision.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the project, spanning 102 acres, will feature 10,000 residential units to accommodate more than 30,000 people.

The vertically developed township will integrate artificial intelligence, high-efficiency digital infrastructure, and green mobility systems — part of efforts to build a low-carbon, sustainable and secure city.

“This is a long-term strategic investment to shape Putrajaya as a model city upholding Madani values,” she said in a Facebook post today.

On January 1, Dr Zaliha announced her vision for CHASE City — an initiative aimed at transforming all three Federal Territories into cities that are clean, healthy, advanced, safe, and eco-friendly.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Kota Madani is scheduled for June 26, 2025.

Dr Zaliha also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his confidence and guidance in shaping Kota Madani’s strategic direction as a catalyst for more progressive and people-focused urban development.