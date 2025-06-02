KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Authorities carried out a coordinated raid on entertainment outlets in the city on May 31, targeting unlicensed operations and criminal activity.

The operation under the KL Strike Force was jointly conducted by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), the Federal Territories Islamic Department (Jawi) and the Immigration Department.

Two entertainment premises were inspected, with one found operating without a business licence and the other still in the midst of applying for one.

DBKL seized items used in unauthorised entertainment activities and issued two notices for breaches under local entertainment laws.

Immigration officers detained 27 foreign nationals during the raid and brought them to headquarters for documentation purposes.

AADK confirmed 19 individuals tested positive for controlled substances and were taken in for further action.

Jawi issued 10 orders for individuals to report for interviews under Shariah laws governing moral offences.

Authorities said similar joint operations would continue in key locations across Kuala Lumpur to monitor and enforce compliance with the law.