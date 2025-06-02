KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A targeted police operation in Sungai Buloh has dismantled a local drug distribution point and led to 50 arrests, including a suspected supplier.

The Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) conducted “Ops Sarang” on May 31 after identifying the area as a drug hotspot.

According to police, addicts would loiter at the site and wait for drug dealers to arrive with supplies.

During the operation, JSJN officers arrested one local man believed to be a supplier who sold drugs directly to users at the scene.

Among the 50 arrested were 47 Malaysian men, one Malaysian woman and two foreign men, all aged between 20 and 60.

Police seized over 273 grams of heroin, 184 grams of syabu and 20 grams of Erimin 5, with a combined street value estimated at RM15,771.

Investigations are ongoing under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, depending on the role of each suspect.