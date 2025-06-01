KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced that the government has decided to provide book vouchers to teachers instead this year.

He said students had already benefited from them last year, and the government will decide on next year based on its financial status.

“We’re making adjustments this year. Last year, the vouchers went to students. This year, we’ve allocated them for all teachers.

“As for next year, it depends on the state of the economy,” he said during his speech at the closing ceremony of Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2025 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here.

Last year, Anwar announced the book voucher initiative in line with government’s efforts to nurture a knowledgeable generation capable of critical thinking.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek had then said over 10,000 book vouchers were redeemed in the three-day period since May 31.

