KOTA BARU, June 1 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) reportedly has no intention of inviting neither former PKR leaders Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, nor ex-Umno member Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, to join the coalition.

Utusan Malaysia cited its chief whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan saying that while the Oppositing coalition is open to cooperation in Parliament, it is not actively seeking their membership.

“If they want to join PN, that’s up to them,” he was quoted saying here.

“However, Rafizi and Nik Nazmi would be subject to the issue of party-hopping.”

Takiyuddin also criticised Tengku Zafrul’s decision to leave Umno and align himself with PKR, calling the move “unprincipled”.

Rafizi and Nik Nazmi recently stepped down from their ministerial posts following defeats in the recent PKR party elections. They are currently on gardening leave.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that no Cabinet reshuffle will happen while they are away.

Meanwhile, Umno Supreme Council member Tengku Zafrul announced that he is leaving the party to join PKR.

The investment, trade and industry minister is also vacating his seat on the Umno Supreme Council as well as his position as its Kota Raja division chief.

All three of them have never declared their intention to join PN.



