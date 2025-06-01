KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from United States Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth during his brief working visit to Singapore.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the meeting touched on efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and maritime security.

He also expressed appreciation for the United States’ participation in the recent Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25).

During the same visit, the prime minister also received a courtesy call from Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson.

“We took the opportunity to discuss maritime security, asset modernisation and investment in education. We also explored collaboration with local industry players in training, strategic cooperation and the development of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem,” he said.

Anwar said both meetings reflect Malaysia’s growing relevance in the regional and global defence landscape.

Earlier yesterday, the Prime Minister arrived in Singapore to attend the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), a prestigious regional security and defence summit for the Asia-Pacific region. — Bernama