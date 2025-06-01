SEREMBAN, June 1 — All parties are urged not to put pressure on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following the resignation of two ministers from the Cabinet recently, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the Prime Minister will make a decision based on thorough consideration and at his discretion, in the best interest of the country.

“The appointment of ministers is the jurisdiction and prerogative of the Prime Minister... I am confident that he will act wisely in this matter and will take various factors into account in filling any vacancies. So far, there are no vacancies.

“As stated by the PM, he only approved the leave for both ministers. So far, they still hold their positions, (they are) just on leave,” he told reporters after attending a Hi-Tea event with 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) top achievers in Negeri Sembilan here yesterday.

On Wednesday (May 28), Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad were reported to have resigned from the Cabinet, effective June 17 and July 4 respectively, after losing in the 2025 PKR party elections.

Rafizi failed to defend his post as PKR deputy president after losing to Nurul Izzah Anwar while Nik Nazmi lost in the race for vice-presidency.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Anwar had received letters from the two ministers requesting leave and tendering their resignations from the Cabinet posts.

The statement also confirmed that Anwar had approved their leave requests, and that any further decisions would be communicated by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Loke, who is also the Seremban Member of Parliament, said that DAP would not interfere in the internal affairs of any party, including component parties.

“The issue of Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz quitting UMNO and applying to join PKR is also not our party’s business. So, I’m taking the approach that if it does not involve my party, I will not comment.

“DAP members also know that and have not made any statements. I do not encourage anyone to make the situation worse if the issue involves component parties... if there is an appointment or vacancy, that is their business,” he said.

On Friday, Tengku Zafrul, who is Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, announced his resignation as a UMNO Supreme Council member, Kota Raja division chief and party member. — Bernama