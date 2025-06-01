KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Federal police said today they are investigating the movements of an Indian drug kingpin arrested at a hotel here and deported to India last month, amid concerns he was setting up a smuggling network.

New Straits Times quoted Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain saying that the suspect — which has been identified by Indian press — holds a background in criminal psychology and studied film and television in London.

“We are looking into everyone he met, all the locations he went to and exactly what he planned to do in Malaysia.

“We are not taking any chances. We do not want foreigners coming to Malaysia and setting up drug networks or conducting drug deals on our soil,” he reportedly said.

Razarudin said intelligence indicated the suspect had been running a drug cartel from outside his home country.

“Through the Bukit Aman Narcotic Crime Investigation Department, we will liaise with our counterparts in India to exchange information and determine just how vast his operations were,” he added.

Yesterday, Razarudin said the 30-year-old man was arrested by a team from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department together with the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department when he was located in a hotel room at 1.35 am on May 27.

The suspect, who was listed as a wanted individual or fugitive by the Indian government, was deported to his country on a flight at 6.54 pm the same day.

The ‘Indian Express’ newspaper reportedon May 28 that the drug kingpin of an international drug syndicate was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India after being extradited from Malaysia.

The international syndicate led by the man is believed to be carrying out drug smuggling worth 1,128 crore (RM635 million) including cocaine and marijuana obtained from the United States through cargo shipments.