KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Police have arrested an Indian national suspected of being the notorious drug kingpin of a transnational syndicate who is wanted by his country’s government while hiding in a hotel in the capital here on May 13.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 30-year-old man was arrested by a team from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) together with the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) when he was located in a hotel room at 1.35 am.

He said checks found that the man was believed to have been in the country since early this year on a tourist pass.

“Further investigations found that the man had no involvement in drug trafficking activities in Malaysia.

“However, further action and intelligence are being actively carried out by the JSJN to identify if the man has a network or is involved in secret society activities in Malaysia,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

Following that, Razarudin said the foreign national, who was listed as a wanted individual or fugitive by the Indian government, was deported to his country on a flight at 6.54 pm on Tuesday (May 27).

The ‘Indian Express’ newspaper reported earlier (on May 28) that the drug kingpin of an international drug syndicate was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India after being extradited from Malaysia.

The international syndicate led by the man is believed to be carrying out drug smuggling worth 1,128 crore (RM635 million) including cocaine and marijuana obtained from the United States through cargo shipments. — Bernama