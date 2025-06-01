KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz will remain with his portfolio despite quitting Umno to join PKR.

He said Tengku Zafrul has performed well in his current role in the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, particularly in overseeing substantial investments involving various agencies.

“His ministerial duties remain unchanged,” he told reporters when met at Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2025 here.

“We want him to continue his work, especially in the investment portfolio. His contributions are still needed by the country.”

Anwar’s remark came amid calls from Umno for it to retain seven ministerial posts after Tengku Zafrul announced his is joining PKR.

He also reiterated that PKR has not had any detailed discussion over Tengku Zafrul’s application to joint.

The PKR president also urged the public and media to avoid overthinking the move by the minister formerly from Umno.

“Yes, he has applied to join PKR, but we have not deliberated on it thoroughly. For now, let it be.

“There’s no need for excessive interpretations that might be unhealthy,” he added.

Anwar said the application would be reviewed with fairness, in consultation with the party’s grassroots.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he is confident Anwar would consider reinstating the allocation in line with the party’s role in the unity government.

This came after Tengku Zafrul said he has resigned from Umno and is vacating his seat on the Umno Supreme Council as well as his position as its Kota Raja division chief.