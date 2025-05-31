KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 – Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Puad Zarkashi has criticised Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz following his resignation from the party, saying his entry into PKR would only burden the party.

Puad repeated said Umno should not repeat its “mistake” in rolling out the red carpet for Tengku Zafrul, which he accused of having “no real loyalty”.

“Umno shouldn’t mourn his departure. Let him go. He’s simply trying to fill the void left by [Datuk Seri] Rafizi Ramli,” he was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today, referring to former PKR deputy president.

“I believe Tengku Zafrul will become a liability to PKR.”

Rafizi recently lost his post to Nurul Izzah Anwar, and has since resigned as economy minister.

Puad said Umno had “spoiled” Tengku Zafrul by appointing him as an election candidate, a division chief, a Supreme Council member, and finally with a Cabinet post as investment, trade and industry minister.

“It should never be repeated. Umno must stop bringing in individuals with no roots or commitment to the party. Tengku Zafrul never had any real loyalty to Umno,” he reportedly said.

Puad, who is also Rengit assemblyman, claimed Tengku Zafrul had long distanced himself from Umno, skipping Supreme Council meetings, and should have been expelled sooner.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul said he has resigned from Umno and announced plans to apply for membership in political ally PKR.

The investment, trade and industry minister is also vacating his seat on the Umno Supreme Council as well as his position as its Kota Raja division chief.

Tengku Zafrul previously said that he had joined Umno back in 1997. He served as CIMB Group chief executive for six years before resigning from his post after being appointed senator and the country’s finance minister in 2020.

He had contested the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat in the 15th general election but was defeated by Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.