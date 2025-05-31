KUCHING, May 31 — The increase in rural development allocation for this year’s Sarawak budget is a reflection of the state government’s unwavering resolve to narrow the rural–urban gap and ensure equitable growth.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas recently said RM6.8 billion had been allocated under the Sarawak 2025 Budget for rural development, which rose from RM5.695 billion in 2024, indicating the State Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s clear commitment to uplift the wellbeing of the rural communities.

In his message for the Gawai Dayak festival, which begins tomorrow, Uggah said the rural development focus has seen major bridge projects being implemented as growth catalysts.

“Five (bridges) have already been completed, including the Batang Saribas 1 Bridge in Pusa, Betong and others such as the iconic Bintulu Jepak, Muara Lassa, Marudi and Batang Rajang bridges.

“Six more, including the nation’s longest river bridge — Batang Lupar 1 — are expected to be completed by year-end,” said Uggah, who is also the State Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development.

He said that Gawai Dayak should be accepted as a festival to bridge inter-racial relationships in Sarawak, which has been a pertinent essence for the state to continue progressing.

“Just as bridges connect our cities and villages, this Gawai season should also serve as a ‘bridge’ to strengthen the bond of friendship, unity and harmony among us all. Let us celebrate our diversity under the spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ or Together in Unity,” he added. — Bernama