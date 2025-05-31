KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — A kindergarten teacher has been remanded for six days until June 5 for allegedly abusing a six-year-old girl using a pen at a kindergarten in Kota Emerald, Rawang.

Gombak police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the 30-year-old woman was arrested at 2pm yesterday, adding that police also seized a container of pens and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recorder from the kindergarten to assist in investigations.

He said the incident came to light after the victim’s father noticed an injury on his daughter's head while they were at home around 10am on Monday, May 26.

“The victim informed her father that the injury was caused by a teacher who had struck her with a pen while she was at the kindergarten,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Ariffin said the girl was referred to Selayang Hospital, where she was confirmed to have sustained a soft tissue injury to the head.

Following the incident, the victim’s 34-year-old father lodged a police report on Thursday night. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Investigating Officer Insp Muhammad Hakimie Razally at 011-3335 2585 or the Gombak district police operations room at 03-6126 2222. — Bernama