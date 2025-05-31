KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 – PKR Youth chief Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim has urged the party to clarify the meaning of nepotism, after Nurul Izzah Anwar’s victory in the party’s recent internal election.

Kamil, who also serves as Anwar’s political secretary in the Finance Ministry, said if family ties alone constituted nepotism, then many political parties would be equally guilty, not just PKR.

“All parties, without exception, have this. So, it’s unfair to label only this case as nepotism while ignoring others. This is a malicious propaganda campaign meant to smear PKR,” he was quoted saying by Malaysiakini.

“The continuous nepotism attacks against PKR are mischievous attempts by political rivals, especially the opposition, to create negative perceptions.”

Kamil said that true nepotism involves misuse of power for personal gain, such as awarding contracts or posts to relatives or cronies, which was not the case here.

He stressed that Nurul Izzah was chosen by party members through an open election, not installed by Anwar or the party leadership, highlighting her long record of activism and public service.

“Nurul Izzah has been active from the start. She fought for justice, ran in elections, received public support, became an MP, and was elected and supported by party members, all through democratic processes,” he told the news outfit.

Nurul Izzah recently won the deputy president post, defeating incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli. Her father, Anwar, is the party president.

“I think the nepotism issue is outdated. It was played decades ago, then faded,” he reportedly said.

“Now with this election, it’s being raised again. This is nothing more than an attempt to create a negative perception among the public.”



