KOTA KINABALU, May 31 — Every year in May, the unmistakable sounds of the kulintangan and gongs echo across villages and hotspots in Sabah, signalling the month-long Kaamatan or harvest festival, arguably Sabah’s most iconic festival.

Held annually throughout May, culminating in the state-level celebration on May 30 and 31, Kaamatan has always held a special place in the hearts of Sabahans, especially the Kadazandusun, Murut, Rungus and other land-dwelling indigenous communities across Sabah.

Although it recently had a reputation as a massive local drinking festival, Kaamatan is a deeply rooted cultural celebration of identity, history and communal harmony.

Celebrated as a thanksgiving, it is essentially a time for gratitude, community and cultural preservation, evident not just in the long list of events and programmes organised by the state, but also in the family homecomings across the state.

“Kaamatan is not just about the rice harvest. It is about honouring our ancestors, our culture and our relationship with the land,” said Sabah deputy chief minister and Kaamatan main organising committee chairman Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan.

Rooted in sacrifice and thanksgiving

At its spiritual core, Kaamatan commemorates the legend of Huminodun, the only daughter of the God Kinoingan and his wife Suminodun, Huminodun sacrificed herself to save the people during a time of famine when no rice or crops would grow.

According to folklore, Huminodun’s flesh and blood became rice, her head became coconuts, her fingers bananas, her teeth and hair became maize, her toes ginger, her skeleton sugar canes, her heart and intestines fruits of all types, her ears turned all types of vegetables and her soul became the rice spirit Bambarayon, which resides in rice stalks.

That year, the harvest was the most plentiful so far and marked the beginning of Kaamatan to pay thanks to the rice gods and the Bambarayon spirit for the bountiful harvest but pay homage to the native beliefs, customary rules and traditions, and observances of the multi-ethnic Kadazandusuns.

A significant aspect of the myth includes Huminodun’s instruction that, before starting the harvest, Kinoingan should take seven stalks of paddy, tie them to one end of a spliced bamboo stick, plant them at the centre of the field, and then store them in the rice container after the harvest. These seven stalks of paddy symbolise the spirit of rice.

To the Kadazandusuns, who are dependent on rice, to honour Huminodun’s sacrifice was to honour the Bambarayon.

Every year, during the Kaamatan festival, the ‘Magavau ceremony’ — a spiritual cleansing and renewal ceremony to call back the wandering rice spirit spread across the grains of rice — is performed by the elders and high priestesses (bobolian).

This folklore has been passed down through generations and although such beliefs may have gotten lost or misinterpreted over time, one tribute that has remained and thrives is the Unduk Ngadau or harvest festival queen, to find a maiden from Sabah’s many districts who possess similar beauty and character to that of Huminodun.

The contestants usually have to be of Sabahan native descent and have fluent language skills and knowledge of the culture.

The crowning of the Unduk Ngadau is among the highlights of the Kaamatan festival.

A celebration for all

Although celebrated at every district level, for many Sabahans the Kadazandusun Cultural Association building also known as Hongkod, is the Kaamatan icon.

For two weeks every year, they play host to the state-wide Kaamatan celebration, drawing people from all walks of life — regardless of ethnicity or religion.

The event culminates during the last two days of the month, turning into the centre of cultural celebrations.

Aside from the crowning of the Unduk Ngadau, there is a singing competition (Sugandoi), traditional games such as arm wrestling (mipulos), tug-of-war (migazat dukug), buffalo trapping (monungkava kalabau), stilt walking (ram-panau), giant slipper (sipatu tompulanggoi), blowpipe shooting (monopuk), slingshot shooting (momolisitik), paddy carrying (mamagandal), rice pounding (tumutu), fire starting (mobpiri/mangapui) and spearing (manandus).

Visitors can explore some 14 traditional houses from the various ethnic groups in the cultural village with their “open house” concept, each showcasing their own costume, dance or music, as well as sample various foods and local brews.

The Murut house — which features the lansaran, a trampoline made from bamboo — is always a crowd favourite.

Within the cultural village, organiser Datuk Joseph Lantip said only local Sabahan products would be available for sale or showcased, like local brews, food, handicraft and others.

Also, on the grounds of the KDCA is a lively festival with huge tent setups for mini concerts and entertainment.

Many take to the tents to gather with friends and start merry-making early in the day to late night.

For some, this is one of the highlights of the festival, an event and place to meet old friends and make new ones and bask in the Kaamatan vibe.

A platform for unity among Sabahans

Kaamatan is also seen as a time for reconciliation and unity.

For a state as diverse as Sabah, it is a time when all races and ethnicities, ages and backgrounds can come together without care for their differences.

It is common for Malay food stalls to be set up in between the beer tents and Muslims wearing the iconic Kadazan black velvet and gold trimmed costumes to cheer for their district’s Unduk Ngadau representative.

Entrepreneurs selling traditional food and clothing say Kaamatan is one of the best times for business, with high demand from diverse customers.

Even cafes and restaurants have come up with Kaamatan promotions, offering local fares and new concoctions featuring Sabah’s indigenous cuisine and ingredients.

“Kaamatan is not merely a nostalgic commemoration but a living tradition that adapts to contemporary realities. Young people, including those raised in urban areas, are increasingly participating in Kaamatan by learning traditional dances, speaking their mother tongues and taking part in cultural events,” said Richard Gontusan, a judge for the Unduk Ngadau Kepayan division.

However, this year’s celebration is slightly unique, as it comes at a time when the state gears up for its 17th state election, the event plays a role in bringing together not just its thirty or so indigenous groups but also its aspirations to the leaders.

Beyond celebrating culture and identity, Kaamatan also provides a platform for local leaders to engage with communities — though they must navigate this carefully to avoid politicisation.