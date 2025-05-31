SIBU, May 31 — Incumbents from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will get to defend their respective seats in the coming Sarawak election, opined Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government and Pelawan assemblyman expressed confidence in the performance and track record of current representatives.

“We’re going to field incumbents (in the coming Sarawak election). I believe incumbents make the best candidates because they have already participated in elections and have proven track records.

“Not only are we going to field our incumbents, but we also want our incumbents to help those new and fresh candidates in our (SUPP) constituencies.

“This will help us build a larger and stronger team to serve Sarawak,” Tiang told reporters, when met prior to the distribution of rice dumplings to senior citizens at Jalan Bunga Teratai here today.

The event was organised by SUPP Pelawan Youth section, distributing over 500 packs of dumplings in conjunction with the Dragon Boat Festival today.

On the timing of the next state polls, Tiang said he does not foresee the state election being called this year.

“At the moment, I have not sensed any ‘breeze’ about the Sarawak election. Primarily, I think people are focusing on Sabah (election) first, followed by Johor and Melaka. After that, I believe you’ll start feeling some ‘winds’ about the Sarawak Election.”

“And if you ask me whether Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is ready, or if SUPP is ready – we’re always ready, because GPS under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, has been working very hard.

“Every year, we have been working to find more revenue streams for Sarawak, so that we can make Sarawak financially independent. Our people can enjoy the fruits of our autonomy over natural resources.”

On this, he cited the example of the joint declaration between Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), which clearly affirmed Sarawak’s regulatory control over her own natural gas.

“Elections are simply a time for the people to assess us. But we are always working hard to serve Sarawak, in line with the promises outlined in our manifesto,” Tiang concluded.

Among those present at the event was Penghulu Ting Tien Huat. — The Borneo Post



