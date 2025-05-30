KUCHING, May 30 — Six individuals sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road near Kampung Gua along Jalan Serian-Sri Aman earlier today.

According to a statement from the Sarawak Operations Centre of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (Bomba), the accident involved a Perodua Axia compact car.

The victims included a 15-year-old female teenager, three adult males aged 21, 32, and 60, and two adult females aged 30 and 56.

All victims only sustained minor injuries and were not trapped in the vehicle following the accident. They managed to exit the car unaided, without the use of any rescue equipment.

“Upon the rescue team’s arrival at the scene, it was confirmed that a single-vehicle accident had occurred involving a compact vehicle (Perodua Axia),” the statement read.

JBPM further reported that three of the injured were transported to Hospital Sri Aman via Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS), while one adult male and one female were conveyed by Ministry of Health (KKM) ambulances.

The emergency call was received at 7.16am, and the operation was concluded at 7.50am.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) also responded to the incident. — The Borneo Post