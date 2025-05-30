BANGKOK, May 30 — Malaysia is committed to renewing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Agricultural Cooperation with Thailand, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He stated that the Malaysia-Thailand MoU, which has been in place for over 50 years, requires a comprehensive review and improvement of most of its terms.

“The MoU reflects our shared goals of strengthening bilateral collaboration in areas such as sustainable agriculture, technology transfer, research, and food security.

“We have submitted our latest draft of the MoU to the Thai ministry, and we hope to receive their feedback soon,” he told Bernama on Friday.

Earlier, Mohamad, who led the Malaysian delegation on a four-day working visit to Thailand, made a courtesy call on Thailand’s Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, Narumon Pinyosinwat, before both parties held a bilateral meeting.

Mohamad noted that Malaysia, aims to achieve a higher self-sufficiency level in agricultural production by 2030. This goal is to be realised through a sustainable, resilient, and technology-driven agro-food industry that prioritises food security.

“Our discussions today reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between Malaysia and Thailand in the agriculture sector.

“I am encouraged by the shared commitment to deepen our collaboration and address common challenges in food security, sustainable agriculture, and innovation,” he said.

He also highlighted that Thailand is Malaysia’s main trading partner in the agri-food sector and selected agricultural products.

“Bilateral agricultural trade between Malaysia and Thailand continued to show positive performance in 2024, with the total trade value of agricultural products reaching RM20.96 billion.

“This trade trend highlights the growing potential of food and agricultural product trade and demonstrates significant opportunities for both countries to further elevate the value of agricultural trade,” he added.

Later, Mohamad officiated the Malaysian Pavilion at the THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025, Asia’s premier food and beverage trade show.

Approximately 137 Malaysian companies participated in the trade show, held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani from May 27 to 31. — Bernama