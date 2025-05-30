KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The international community, especially the world’s legal community, has recognised the efforts and initiatives for legal and institutional reforms that have been diligently implemented by the Madani Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the recognition was clear when she was given the honour to deliver her views and explanations regarding the legal reform efforts that have and are being implemented by the Madani Government in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In a post on Facebook, Azalina said views and explanations related to digitalisation and the latest era of technology with the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), were raised and delivered during the plenary session of the Tashkent Law Spring International Legal Forum 2025, themed “The Age of Digital Technologies: A Legal Perspective of the Future”.

“In that session, I shared the stage with international experts including ministers of justice and digital from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Russia, as well as several experts from world-renowned bodies,” she said in the post.

Azalina said she is currently in Tashkent on an official visit at the invitation of Uzbekistan’s Justice Minister Akbar Tashkulov to attend the forum. — Bernama