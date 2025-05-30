KUCHING, May 30 — Police have ruled out a hit-and-run in the fatal accident involving a Lamborghini and a pedestrian at Jalan Airport here on Tuesday evening.

Kuching district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed yesterday that the 54-year-old businessman driving the Lamborghini came forward to lodge a police report within the required 24-hour timeframe.

“The Lamborghini driver lodged the police report an hour after the accident. He did not run but reported the incident,” he told The Borneo Post.

He added that the driver was subsequently arrested to facilitate investigation and is now a suspect in the case.

According to Alexson, the driver stated that he was travelling from Jalan Airport to Padungan when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the police have identified the deceased pedestrian as Chinese national Bi Guang Dong, 52, a general worker involved in the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) lane construction.

Alexson said Bi was crossing the road when he was struck by the Lamborghini.

He was subsequently declared dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital.

“In the meantime, the body of the deceased is still at the Sarawak General Hospital, awaiting claims from family members in China,” said Alexson.

Police have classified the case as dangerous or reckless driving that results in death, an offence under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The Section provides for five to 10 years in jail and a fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000 upon conviction.

Alexson urged witnesses or anyone with relevant information to contact investigating officer ASP Lucas Apin on 013-8246881 or 082-259900, or to visit the nearest police station. — The Borneo Post