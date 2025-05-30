KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day reflect Malaysia’s rich tapestry of traditions and the harmony of its multicultural society in the eyes of the world, says His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

In a post on the official Facebook account of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today, His Majesty stated that the diversity of Malaysian culture is manifested through the celebration of these festivals.

“The celebrations are not only a sign of gratitude at the end of the harvest season but also a reminder for all citizens to always be thankful for the blessings and fortunes bestowed upon them, according to their respective beliefs and practices,” read the post.

His Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia, also extended greetings to Malaysians celebrating the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day.

Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day are offerings of thanks following the end of the harvest season. Sabahans celebrate the Kaamatan Festival today, while Sarawakians will observe Gawai Day tomorrow. — Bernama