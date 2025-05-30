GUA MUSANG, May 30 — Some 3,000 residents of Taman Agropolitan in Rantau Manis are living in fear after a sun bear was reportedly spotted roaming their residential area, causing damage to crops and livestock, as well as disrupting daily activities.

Resident Siti Aminah Zakaria, 44, said she saw the mammal herself as it was attempting to get jackfruit from a tree just three metres in front of her house.

“I first saw the animal, which was about one metre tall, approaching the jackfruit tree the day before yesterday at around 6pm. My child was outside the house at the time and screamed in shock before running to get me.

“Then yesterday, it appeared in the parking area of my neighbour’s house around 11am. The neighbour, who was hanging clothes at the time, was startled and ran inside,” she told reporters when met today.

Another resident, Mohd Syawal Imran Abdul Rahim, 17, said he too saw the bear two days ago, digging into a termite mound near a resident’s house.

“I quickly recorded the animal’s actions and shared it with the neighbourhood’s WhatsApp group to alert residents,” he said.

Taman Agropolitan Residents’ Safety and Development Committee (JKKT) Chairman Roslee Ibrahim, 51, said a bear was spotted roaming around Phase 1 of the residential area approximately three months ago. It was also observed in Kampung 10 two weeks ago.

“Apart from the financial losses, residents are worried about safety after seeing claw marks left by the bear on tree trunks. We are concerned the bear will become bolder and start entering people’s homes,” he said.

Nenggiri State Assemblyman Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani said a report has been lodged with the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) regarding the presence of the wild animal.

“We hope preventive action, including the installation of traps, can be carried out immediately to ensure the safety of residents,” he said. — Bernama