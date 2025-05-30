PUTRAJAYA, May 30 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), is actively working to monitor and enforce compliance among halal certificate holders nationwide, ensuring that businesses uphold halal standards according to established guidelines.

Jakim director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said this was to ensure halal certificate holders comply fully with the conditions set under their certification.

“In terms of monitoring and enforcement, we at Jakim are working closely with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) because the authority under the Trade Descriptions Act and the Trade Descriptions Order (Halal Definition) 2011 falls under its jurisdiction,” he told reporters after the Jakim monthly assembly here today.

He said this when asked on the withdrawal of the halal certificate issued to two hotels in Banda Hilir, Melaka, recently.

The action was taken after they were found hosting “alcohol parties” two weeks ago.

Sirajuddin said Jakim viewed the incident seriously and would never compromise with anyone in cases involving the misuse of halal certificates in the country.

Regarding the issuance of halal certificates, he said Jakim remains committed to continuously enhancing and streamlining the application and approval processes to ensure greater efficiency and benefit for all stakeholders.

“We are focused on improving and expediting the certificate issuance process so that it can better serve businesses and the public, while maintaining the integrity of our halal certification standards,” he said. — Bernama