KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has broken his silence just two days after announcing his resignation from the post of economy minister, telling followers that while he’s officially on leave, he’s far from checking out of public life.

In a post on social media platform X today, the former PKR deputy president said he began his leave on Wednesday and will use the time to respond to the flood of messages he’s received — and rejoin the public conversation online.

“I’ve started my leave on Wednesday. Mission now is to reply to thousands of messages and join the chatter here on X,” he wrote.

Rafizi, who lost the PKR deputy president race to Nurul Izzah Anwar on May 23, stepped down from his Cabinet post earlier this week, citing the loss of party mandate to continue implementing reform policies within the government.

In his latest post, he appeared calm and philosophical, adding that he has already mapped out his next steps — but would share them only after the dust settles from recent political developments.

“I already have a plan on what to focus on next, but let everyone breathe first — with Hari Raya Haji coming up and all,” he said. “I’ll share more later.”

His post ended on a note that reflects a central tenet of his reformist outlook: “The real potential of this country lies with ordinary people. We have to go back to harnessing this potential.”

The Pandan MP’s decision to exit government has stirred speculation about his future role in politics and public life.

His last official day in office will be June 17, with the remainder of his time in government now being spent on annual leave.