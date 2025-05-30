PUTRAJAYA, May 30 — An investigation by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) found that there are Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers who failed to update and declare the disposal of assets in the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

In a statement today, EAIC said the investigation was conducted under section 27(4) of the EAIC Act 2009 [Act 700] following a complaint against the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Road Transport Department (JPJ KL) involving several vehicle registration numbers.

“Following the investigation, it was found that several vehicles in the names of JPJ KL officers have not yet been declared obsolete through the HRMIS system, even though the vehicles have not been in their possession for a long time.

“This violates regulation 10(2) of the Public Servants (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 (P.U. (A) 395/1993),” it said.

In this regard, EAIC decided to refer the results of the investigation to the JPJ Disciplinary Board with the recommendation that a warning letter be issued to the JPJ officers involved. — Bernama