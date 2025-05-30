KOTA KINABALU, May 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will leave the Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership in charge of determining the direction and decisions for the upcoming 17th Sabah state election.

Anwar, who is also the PH chairman, said the decision to entrust the handling of the state election entirely to Sabah PH was made after taking in their views and the central leadership would only play a supporting role.

“I am here to hear the views from Sabah PH, who will determine the strategic priorities, manifesto, and constituencies under negotiation with partners, whether Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) or Barisan Nasional (BN), before deciding on proposals for seats and candidates.

“The purpose of listening to their views is so that it can be brought to the attention of our partners at the federal level because we have decided to entrust all matters on the state election to Sabah PH,” he said at a press conference after chairing a meeting with Sabah PH leaders here last night.

He said that the decision was made to better serve the people of Sabah, who need stronger ties between the state and federal governments.

“I am confident that if we truly want to safeguard the interests of Sabah and its people, the relationship between the state and the federal government must be closer and built on mutual trust, just as we are doing with other states, including our improving relationship with Sarawak.

“This strong relationship is crucial, and that is why I proposed that the people of Sabah consider the importance of building a stronger connection between Sabah and the federal government,” he said.

Anwar said that all four component party leaders of Sabah PH would be coming forward, but Sabah PH chairman and Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick will coordinate the efforts.

When asked to comment on certain quarters within GRS who have expressed desire to work with PH but were unwilling to work with BN, Anwar said that there was still room for discussion.

“I believe that the door for negotiations has never been closed, we want a stable political system and good relations between state and federal,” he said.

Anwar is expected to attend the opening of the state-level Kaamatan festival at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association Building this morning before another event to launch phase one of the Esteel Enterprise.