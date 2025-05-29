PUTRAJAYA, May 29 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today announced new incentives for hauliers who operate during off-peak hours at Port Klang.

Loke said hauliers who enter Port Klang outside peak hours — from 8.00pm to 8.00am — will receive a cash incentive of RM15 for dual movements and RM7.50 for single movements.

“These incentives will be funded through a Terminal Access Charge (TAC) of RM10, which will be imposed on hauliers operating during peak hours,” he said in a press conference after chairing the National Logistics Task Force meeting at the Le Meridien hotel here.

The off-peak incentive will not apply on Sundays and public holidays, and neither will the TAC be charged on those days.

This initiative was approved at the meeting following growing concerns over the spike in road crashes involving heavy vehicles and worsening congestion at the country’s busiest port.

Loke said the incentives will be rolled out in stages, with a pilot project starting in August and full implementation expected next year.

Loke said container handling at Port Klang increased by nine per cent in 2024, with a staggering 70 per cent of haulage activities taking place during peak hours.

“This has led to heavier traffic on roads surrounding the port, slowing down logistics operations and increasing the risk of crashes involving both commercial and passenger vehicles,” he said.

In addition to the cash incentive, the ministry is also offering an additional free storage period for importers and exporters who shift at least 50 per cent of their haulier movements to off-peak hours on or before July 1.

“Those who fail to meet the 50:50 ratio between peak and off-peak movements risk losing this benefit,” Loke added.

Last month, Loke said from July 1, his ministry will use port infrastructure at all federal ports in Peninsular Malaysia to boost checks on overloaded lorries, replacing limited roadside inspections.