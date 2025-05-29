KOTA BHARU, May 29 — A medical assistant at a health clinic pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to stealing a mobile power generator truck from an industrial equipment supplier last year.

Asrul Azwan Yunus, 46, entered the plea before Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid.

According to the charge, he allegedly stole a Nissan UD mobile power generator truck from the company’s storage facility between 11 pm and 4 am on July 19, 2024.

The offence is framed under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between one and seven years and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Naabil Mohamed Asri conducted the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Nik Saiful Adli Burhan.

Ahmad Naabil proposed bail at RM10,000. However, Nik Saiful requested a lower amount, citing that the accused has to support a wife and two school-going children.

The court allowed bail at RM4,000 with one surety and fixed July 8 for mention. — Bernama