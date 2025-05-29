KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — The government rejects all attempts to normalise lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) culture, whether implicitly or openly, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that as a country which upholds Islam as the religion of the federation and adheres to noble Eastern cultural values, any attempt to normalise such deviant lifestyles is contrary to the Federal Constitution, existing laws and official government policy.

“I view seriously the reports regarding the organisation of a programme themed ‘Pride Care: Queer Stories & Sexual Health Awareness’, which was allegedly aimed at celebrating Pride Month, as circulated on social media recently.

“The organisation of such programmes, even if held behind closed doors, clearly challenges societal norms and religious values upheld by the majority of Malaysians,” he said in a statement last night.

In this regard, Mohd Na’im urged the authorities, including the Royal Malaysia Police, to immediately investigate the programme and take appropriate action should there be any breach of the law.

He further called on the organisers to immediately cease all activities that contravene the law and moral values of society.

“Religious agencies, including the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the state Islamic departments, are also urged to be ready to play their enforcement role, particularly if Muslims are involved,” he said.

At the same time, Mohd Na’im called on all parties to work together to safeguard the social and moral fabric of the nation from any elements that may harm the faith, morality, and harmony.

“The Madani government will continue to uphold the principles of ‘maqasid syariah’ in national governance to preserve religion, morality, and dignity,” he said, while stressing that a deviant culture will never become the norm in Malaysia. — Bernama