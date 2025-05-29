SEPANG, May 29 — Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states’ leaders and their delegations departed for home yesterday following the conclusion of the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Li and his delegation boarded a special flight at 9.15 am from the Bunga Raya Complex of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA). They were sent off by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

At around 10 am, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, also left for home aboard a special aircraft. Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali was present to bid him farewell.

Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs of Oman, Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, departed for home at 2.33 pm, sent off by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Meanwhile, Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao left at 11.50 am aboard a special aircraft, and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was present to see him off.

All the leaders were given a red carpet ceremonial send-off and a guard-of-honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial).

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his opening remarks at the Asean-GCC Summit, described the gathering as exceptional in the context of Southeast Asia

Anwar highlighted the presence of Asean leaders alongside representatives from the GCC countries as a testament to the growing mutual trust and friendship between the two blocs.

The 46th Asean Summit was held on Monday under Malaysia’s 2025 Asean Chairmanship theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, and it was followed by the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit. — Bernama